Washington Sundar Shares Image Of His Maiden Test Cap Days After India's Famous Triumph

Basking in the glory of Team India's famous Border-Gavaskar Trophy win Down Under recently, all-rounder Washington Sundar has shared a very special image lately.

Sundar, who has been representing India in white-ball cricket for the last few years got the opportunity to make his debut in the game's longest format during the series-deciding fourth Test match at the Gabba, Brisbane, and thereby, became the 301st cricketer to play for India in red-ball cricket.

'Priceless Possessions': Washington Sundar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the offie posted a picture of him posing alongside his father M Sundar and at the same time, the southpaw was also seen flaunting the '301' number Test cap.

A dream debut for Washington Sundar

It was indeed a dream debut for the Chennai cricketer as he was selected in India's Playing XI after SCG hero as well as veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was ruled out of the decider due to a back strain that he had picked up during his heroic knock in the third Test.

The 21-year-old made the most of his opportunities with his excellent all-round skills. In the first innings, he finished with figures of 3/89 that included the prized wicket of Steve Smith and then played an outstanding knock of 62 with the bat by adding a vital 123-run stand along with Shardul Thakur (67) for the seventh-wicket stand after the visitors were starring down the barrel at 186/6.

Their heroic partnership resurrected the Indian innings as the visitors managed to score 336 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 369.

The young off-spinner was a bit expensive in the second innings as he finished his spell with figures of 1/80 by accounting for a well-set David Warner for 48. The middle-order batsman then proceeded to play an impactful knock of 22 that included two boundaries and a maximum during India's stiff chase of 328.

Even though he was castled by his Australian counterpart Nathan Lyon, it did not even matter as India were in complete control of the proceedings by that point in time as they only needed 10 more runs to wrap up the proceedings.

In the end, the young wicket-keeper batsman (89*) hit the winning runs as all the members of the Indian team ran towards the ground to celebrate. Thus, Ajinkya Rahane & Co. ended up retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy by winning the four-match series 2-1 and India registered back-to-back Test series triumphs Down Under.

