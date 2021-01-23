Brad Hogg Reveals Why Sacking Virat Kohli From Captaincy Might Backfire On Team India

Veteran Australian spinner Brad Hogg has warned that sacking Virat Kohli from captaincy might end up destroying Team India's culture. Kohli returned back to India on paternity leave after the team's humiliating loss in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval that was played under lights.

It was a forgettable outing for the Men In Blue as they ended up registering their lowest-ever Test score of 36 with no batsman managing to reach double-figures as opener Mayank Agarwal was the top-scorer with nine runs to his name.

'If you change it...': Brad Hogg

"He (Virat Kohli) bats better when he is the captain. I think if you change it, it would destroy the culture of that Indian team. It might affect Kohli's batting. He wouldn't want it to happen, but it will happen," said Hogg while speaking on his YouTube channel.

"Yes, Ajinkya Rahane has done a fantastic job in the last three Test matches in Australia. He is cool, calm, collective. He is quite decisive, and he doesn't get agitated. He is a fantastic leader. But I will leave him as vice-captain because I think Virat Kohli leads from the front," the two-time World Cup winner added.

Team India's great fightback after Adelaide debacle

Even though the Aussies drew first blood, it was India who had the last laugh as they performed exceptionally well in the following Test match at the MCG (Boxing Day), ensuring that the hard-fought third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground ended in a stalemate before delivering the knockout blow at the Gabba, Brisbane to retain the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by registering a 2-1 win.

At the same time, the Men In Blue also breached Australia's fortress Gabba after a long wait of nearly 33 years. The Aussies had not lost a single Test match at the venue since 1988.

