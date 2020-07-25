BCCI Invites Application For The High Profile Post Of General Manager

BCCI has invited applications for the high profile General Manager's post who will be responsible for cricket operations and management of domestic cricket in the country. The development comes in the wake of Saba Karim's sudden resignation after Rahul Johri was asked to leave the CEO's position.

The General Manager's main task will be to support the CEO to deliver on BCCI’s vision and strategy, give strategic direction to the cricket operations department, develop papers on all cricket-related matters and implement the strategic and operational plans of the department.

He will also be required to determine and oversee the departmental budget and monitor the compliance of the following for domestic cricket: the Match Playing Regulations, Standards of venues, including pitches and outfields, administration of the Domestic Tours Program (“DTP”).

He will be overseeing the selection and appointment of match officials (umpires and referees) for cricket matches and monitor the delivery of operational support to match officials and handle such other responsibilities as may be allotted by the CEO, BCCI and the office-bearers.

The BCCI general manager will be primarily accountable for BCCI performance affecting domestic cricket. His eligibility requirement will be he should be less than 55 years of age, should have sports administration/cricket events management experience of not less than 10 years and good experience of leading a multi-cultural team. Most importantly, he must be capable of maintaining a balance between transparency, wherever expected and confidentiality, wherever essential.

READ | Stuart Broad Comes Down All Guns Blazing With The Bat To Propel England Over 300-run Mark

READ | Ian Bell Lauds Sachin Tendulkar For Comparing Ollie Pope' Batting Technique To That Of His