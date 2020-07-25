Stuart Broad Comes Down All Guns Blazing With The Bat To Propel England Over 300-run Mark

In response to the West Indies' fiery spells from Shanon Gabriel and Kemar Roach on the second day of the final test, veteran English speedster Stuart Broad came down all guns blazing at the visitors with the bat. Broad slammed a quickfire 62 off just 45 deliveries smacking 9 fours and a six. The veteran pacer helped England propel over the 300-mark just before lunch as England lost their well-set batsmen Jos Buttler and Ollie Pope early on Day 2.

As Broad ran a riot at the Old Trafford, he also became the fifth-fastest English batsman to score a half-century in tests. After being dropped in the first test of series under Ben Stokes' leadership, Broad shone with the ball in the second test and now has had a good outing with the bat in the first innings itself. England have scored 369 in the first innings of the final Test.

Stuart Broad's quickfire 50

Roach picks 200th wicket

West Indies speedster Kemar Roach has stood up for the visitors against England in the series decider as picked up his 200th Test wicket on the Day 2 at Old Trafford. Roach, who remained silent for most of the first and second Test, has troubled the English batsmen with his swing and speed in the third Test. So far in the match, the Windies pacer has been on the top of his game picking up 4 wickets including key scalps of Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope. Roach's 200 Test wickets induct him into an elite list of Windies players who have achieved the feat and making him the 9th Caribbean player to do so.

Buttler, Pope steer English innings

Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler made their first big scores of the series in putting on an unbeaten stand of 136 runs to rebuild England's innings against the West Indies and put the hosts on top on day one of the deciding test at Old Trafford on Friday. England recovered from 122-4 just before tea to close on 258-4, with Pope on 91 as he goes in search of his second test century and Buttler on 56.

The Windies, who won the first test in Southampton, are looking to capture a test series in England for the first time since 1988. On the other hand, England, who made a brilliant comeback courtesy of Ben Stokes look forward to maintaining their winning streak at home.

