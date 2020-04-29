BCCI Keen On Helping Cricket Australia With Extra Matches If T20 WC Isn't Held: Report

The coronavirus pandemic has put an end to all the cricketing fixtures across the globe. Cricketing boards are going through a major headache regarding the commencement of the fixtures that were supposed to be played this year. Cricket Australia has also been at the receiving end of this outbreak.

There is still a cloud of uncertainty looming over the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year. The T20 World Cup will be followed by India's tour 'Down Under'. But the situation in Australia doesn't look promising which might result in cancellation of the two events. In that case, Cricket Australia is set to suffer massive losses.

BCCI looking to play leadership role in cricket's recovery from the coronavirus crisis

If the T20 World Cup is called off, it might result in India playing more ODIs and T20Is than they were supposed to during the year-ending tour of Australia. This move will help Cricket Australia to reduce its losses as it trying to fight the deadly COVID-19.

BCCI is looking to play the leader's role in helping the game recover from the ongoing crisis. Once cricketing action resumes, India’s itinerary will see major changes, which will increase the workload and travel of its cricketers. BCCI will add new series to their over-booked Future Tours Programme (FTP) but it will also fulfil its old commitments and undertake tours that didn’t take place because of the ongoing lockdown.

Playing a series with India is always beneficial for the host nation as it attracts millions of viewers from across the world. It results in a multi-fold increase in broadcast rights and revenue from in-stadia advertisements. Small nations like Sri Lanka, New Zealand, West Indies have banked on India to sustain themselves in the past.

This time, it has put big countries like Australia under immense financial pressure. BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal gave details of the plan put forward by secretary Jay Shah at the recent chief executives’ meeting said that India will lend a helping hand to boards that are dealing with the economic uncertainty.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI