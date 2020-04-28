Mumbai Indians Star Chris Lynn Claims Holding T20 World Cup Will Be 'logistical Nightmare'

The coronavirus pandemic has reigned chaos all across the globe and has put an abrupt halt to all sporting activities across the globe. The IPL 2020, scheduled to kick start in March, was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic and there have been doubts over the future of the T20 World Cup slated to begin in October. Mumbai Indians' star Chris Lynn believe the T20 World Cup should be postponed considering the current global health situation.

Mumbai Indians star Chris Lynn labels T20 World Cup as 'logistical nightmare' amidst coronavirus crisis

Speaking to Fox Sports, Australia T20 star Chris Lynn, who was snapped up by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 Auction, has called for the administrators to postpone the T20 World Cup. The global showpiece event is scheduled for October-November and the 30-year-old believes it would be a logistical nightmare to host an event of its stature amidst the coronavirus pandemic. While Chris Lynn said that he is praying for the tournament to go ahead as planned, the latest Mumbai Indians recruit added that they only play with what's in front.

Lynn said that the logistics for the T20 World Cup would be a huge strain considering that teams travelling to the country will have to be confined to their hotels as a precautionary measure.

Mumbai Indians star Chris Lynn believes pay cuts necessary for the longevity of the sport

When quizzed about a potential pay cut due to the current pandemic, Lynn added that it was necessary for the longevity of the game. The Mumbai Indians star added that while nobody likes a pay cut, senior players have to be responsible and realistic. Cricket Australia has furloughed a vast majority of its staff for the rest of the financial year, referring to the uncertainty created by COVID-19, and is in discussions with the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) regarding players’ pay.

Wicketkeeper and Test captain Tim Paine had earlier said the players were prepared for pay cuts because of the revenue sharing model they have in place with CA.

Chris Lynn to feature for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020

Former Kolkata Knight Riders star Chris Lynn will feature for defending champions Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL 2020. The Rohit Sharma-led franchise snapped up the Australia hard-hitter for his base price of ₹2 crore. Chris Lynn has featured in 41 IPl matches for KKR, scoring 1280 runs at an average of 33.68 with a strike rate of 140.65. However, Mumbai Indians fans will have to wait to see the Australian top order in action after the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis.

