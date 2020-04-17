Harbhajan Singh Strongly Believes That Hardik Pandya Will Play The T20 World Cup

Harbhajan Singh is confident that Hardik Pandya will be a part of the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year. Pandya had last played for India back in September 2019 and was out of action for six months due to a lower back injury for which he had undergone a successful surgery in the UK.

READ: IPL And PSL Are At Par For Quality Of Cricket: Ex-Rajasthan Royals Player Liam Livingstone

'Need these kinds of players': Harbhajan Singh

During a recent interview, Harbhajan said that even though Hardik Pandya has not played after the World Cup, he is ready to give in writing that the Mumbai all-rounder is fit and irrespective of whether the IPL takes place or not, when the team will be made, the star cricketer will be in the team because if the team needs to maintain combination, he has to be in the team. The veteran offie further added that one needs these kinds of players and that some players cannot be judged on IPL form as the form in the tournament matters for those who are not proven players.

Coming back to IPL, Hardik will be representing the defending champions Mumbai Indians while Bhajji will be playing for Chennai Super Kings. The IPL 2020 has been indefinitely suspended due to the global pandemic. The 13th edition of the tournament was supposed to get underway on March 29.

READ: Coronavirus In Maharashtra: Iconic CCI To Reportedly Donate ₹51 Lakh To CM's Relief Fund

IPL 2020 Suspended

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of Coronavirus lockdown, the BCCI has formally suspended the 13th edition of the IPL on Thursday until further notice. In a media advisory issued by the board, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated that the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended and will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies," said BCCI. The season which was set to commence on March 29 was earlier deferred to April 15 with the rising number of cases.

READ: CSK's L Balaji Concerned About Pacers Being Most Vulnerable Due To Forced Break

READ: Will IPL 2020 Take Place In Sri Lanka? BCCI Could Be Looking At 2009, 2014 Repeat