BCCI Launches Special App To Help Cricketers In Remaining Happy And Fit During Lockdown

The Sourav Ganguly-led Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently launched a special app for Indian cricketers, which intends to help them during the ongoing India lockdown phase. According to reports, the access of the app has been given to players as well as to the coaching and support staff of the Indian team. The contents of the app include videos of individual performances among many other features.

India lockdown: BCCI launches app for Virat Kohli and co.

The app has online chat rooms and training sessions as well as a questionnaire in order to keep the fitness of Indian players in check. The app also has a database regarding several causes of injuries. Regarding the launch of the app, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal told The Times of India that it is a “step-wise process” on part of the Indian board, which will be reviewed by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on a regular basis.

India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour spoke out in favour of BCCI’s new venture by saying that the app brings a “rare opportunity to introspect”. He said that he will use the app by listening and working around any topics that will be brought up by the players.

Coronavirus impact on IPL 2020 and T20 World Cup 2020

Many Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and KL Rahul were expected to turn up for their franchises in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. However, the ongoing coronavirus-induced India lockdown has delayed the launch of the tournament to a yet-to-be-decided date. The IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29 with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Earlier, the IPL 2020 was billed by many cricketing experts as an ideal preparation campaign for Virat Kohli and co. for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. With lockdown in effect in many countries, even the T20 World Cup is currently clouded with much uncertainty at the moment.

BCCI’s stance on IPL 2020

As Indian cricketers continue to stay indoors amid the lockdown, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly recently made his stance clear on the future of IPL 2020. In April, Sourav Ganguly stated that there are no plans to stage any cricketing activities (including IPL 2020) in the country at the moment.

