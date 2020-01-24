BCCI Disappointed With Virat Kohli For Publicly Criticizing New Zealand Tour Schedule

The Indian cricket team has been playing incessantly in the last few months courtesy their jam-packed schedule. This makes it arduous for players to recover in time, which multiplies the risk of injuries. The Men in Blue recently finished their ODI assignment against Australia and flew off to New Zealand the very next day.

ALSO READ | BCCI says 'no' to Wriddhiman Saha's Ranji Trophy game against Delhi

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who has a lot of workload on him, recently came out and complained about India's tight schedule. Virat Kohli ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand said that the schedule was becoming extremely tight with every passing day, so much so that they might have to land the aircraft straight in the stadium. He also added that the difference in the time zones also adds to the problem. Because it takes time for the players to adjust to such changes.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli goes missing from BCCI Awards photo, fans come up with funny explanations

NZ vs Ind 1st T20I: BCCI official slams Virat Kohli for scheduling comments

Now, a BCCI official has hit back at Virat Kohli saying that the Indian captain had all the right to voice his concerns in the public domain but should have communicated any of the issues that he had to the board first. The anonymous official told a leading Indian media daily that all plans were made keeping in mind the best interests of the players. He cited the example of spacing out the schedule as much as they could post the World Cup when they played at home and added that the players were also given a break during the auspicious festival of Diwali.

He also suggested that all of the officials were on the Kohli's speed dial. So, he should make sure to communicate every issue to the board’s secretary Jay Shah before telling the media.

ALSO READ | BCCI backs Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri on keeping traditional '5-day' Tests

India vs New Zealand: India will look to continue the winning streak

After the upcoming T20I series, both teams will clash in a three-match ODI series between February 5 and February 11. The last time India and New Zealand contested an ODI was the semi-final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Virat Kohli and co. lost that knockout encounter by 18 runs and crashed out of the tournament. The ODIs will then be followed by two Test matches, which will also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

ALSO READ | BCCI quashes Rohit Sharma injury rumours with 'Hitman is Ready' video on Twitter

IMAGE COURTESY: VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM