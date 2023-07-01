BCCI Leaving No Stone Unturned To Host World Cup 2023, Gives Enormous Sums To Stadiums

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is slated to be held in India from October 5 to November 19. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the official schedule for the tournament last month, confirming the venues that will host matches at the World Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly making efforts to upgrade the stadiums before the start of the marquee event later this year.

3 things you need to know

A total of 10 teams will participate in the World Cup 2023 in India

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the competition if he is fully fit

This is the first edition of the World Cup fully being held in India

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh Names 5 Players Who Could Create An Impact In IND Vs AUS World Cup Clash

BCCI gives Rs. 50 crore each to host venues

According to various media reports, the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) has allocated over Rs 500 crore to the 10 venues hosting the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, with each venue receiving Rs 50 crore for infrastructure renovations. The official venues for the tournament are Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Dharamsala, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Kolkata. Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati will host the warm-up games.

Several venues have already started upgrading their facilities. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) re-laid the entire stadium surface and made improvements to VVIP and hospitality boxes. They also focused on enhancing drainage facilities and used imported grass from abroad to improve the field. Other enhancements included seat replacements, painting of stands, and fixing leakage problems.

These renovations aim to provide basic facilities such as clean toilets, good roads, ample parking space, and efficient drainage systems. The goal is to ensure that matches can resume quickly after rainfall. The ICC ODI World Cup matches scheduled for October and November will provide an enhanced experience for both players and spectators.. Dressing rooms at stadiums will also be renovated for the event.

Also Read: For The First Time In History, West Indies Fail To Qualify For The ICC Men's ODI World Cup

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

The tournament will kick-start with a game between defending champions, England and the 2019 World Cup finalists, New Zealand. India will play its opening game against Australia on October 8. The most anticipated match of the World Cup - India vs Pakistan, will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15. The final of the competition is scheduled to take place on November 19 at the same venue.

Image: BCCI/PunjabKings/Twitter