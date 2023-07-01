Harbhajan Singh Names 5 Players Who Could Create An Impact In IND Vs AUS World Cup Clash

The 2023 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is all set to be held in India from October 5 to November 19. Preparations have begun to conduct the marquee event in the country later this year. The forthcoming World Cup has also put the scanner on all the participating teams and how they are preparing to compete in the 50-over tournament. The spotlight, in particular, will be on teams like India, Australia, and England, the big three of world cricket.

3 things you need to know

India has not won a single ICC trophy since the 2013 Champions Trophy

This will be India's first ODI World Cup under Rohit Sharma's captaincy

India has won the ICC Cricket World Cup twice - 1983 and 2011

Also Read: R Ashwin Opens Up On Jasprit Bumrah's Availability For World Cup, Talks About Pak Clash

Harbhajan Singh picks 5 key players for IND vs AUS World Cup clash

According to Harbhajan Singh, Rohit Sharma could play a crucial role in India's performance at the World Cup 2023. Rohit was the highest run-scorer in the 2019 World Cup, but his form in ODI cricket has not been up to the mark since then. Harbhajan also identified Shubman Gill as an important player in India's batting lineup, considering his recent success in familiar home conditions.

In terms of bowling for the Indian team, Harbhajan highlighted Ravindra Jadeja as a key player. Jadeja performed well in the IPL 2023, taking 20 wickets and contributing crucial runs throughout the season, including in the much-important final.

Furthermore, Harbhajan named Cameron Green as the key player for the Australian side. Green has proved himself as a contributing all-rounder on the international stage. As for the biggest threat in Australia's bowling line-up, Harbhajan chose Adam Zampa. The spinner was the second-highest wicket-taker during the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. India also has conditions that are favourable for spinners.

Also Read: Ahmedabad Hotel Rents Surge Following Announcement Of India-Pakistan World Cup Match

India's schedule in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India is slated to play their first World Cup 2023 match against Australia in Chennai on October 8. The next big match for India will be against arch-rivals Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 15. India will enter the competition as favourites, but only time will tell if the Men in Blue will be able to win their third Cricket World Cup trophy and second consecutive on home soil.

Image: AP/BCCI