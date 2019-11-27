CSK Pay Tribute To Their 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina, Urge Him To Make Comeback

IPL side Chennai Super Kings wished one of India's finest southpaws and an extremely efficient fielder, Suresh Raina on his birthday as he turned 33 years old. Suresh Raina, who was a regular in India's limited-overs squads during MS Dhoni's captaincy, has played over 200 ODI games and has accumulated over 5000 runs in his international career. Raina was one of the finest T20 batsmen for India and has been the go-to man for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Despite injury concerns lagging his international career, the southpaw continues to grind it out in domestic tourney and in the IPL. On his birthday, Chennai Super Kings paid tribute to their affectionate Chinna Thala who has been the side's top run-scorer in the league and has played many magnificent knocks that the fans can never forget.

Chennai Super Kings pay tribute to their Chinna Thala

Suresh Kumar Raina, Sonu, Mr. IPL, many names for this little phenomenon. But just like thalaivar, he's got another name in this part of the country. AnbuDen #ChinnaThala, now and always! As our No.3 turns 33, here's wishing him infinite #yellove all year long! #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/otoZB6wIm6 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 26, 2019

Relive one of the southpaw's best knocks in the IPL

Suresh Raina eyes number four slot in shorter formats

The veteran left-handed batsman played his last ODI against England in July 2018 following which he was left out of the national side. Suresh Raina was once India's best number four batsman during MS Dhoni's captaincy and has amassed a total of 8392 runs in his T20 career. With two successive T20 World Cups coming up in 2020 and 2021, Suresh Raina is eyeing to make a comeback to the national side after a gap of almost a year. Speaking to a news publication, Suresh Raina revealed that he was confident that he could deliver as India's number four batsman just like how he had done so previously and laid out his plans to earn a recall to the national side by 2020. Rishabh Pant has been widely criticized after he has failed to fire for the Men in Blue at the number four slot and borne the brunt of many former cricketers for his loose shots on the field. However, Suresh Raina believes that the youngster appeared to be lost and was confused about the game and that a senior player should talk to him just like how MS Dhoni did with the youngsters.

