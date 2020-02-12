BCCI Must Punish India U19 Players For Dismal Behaviour: Kapil Dev, Mohammad Azharuddin

Former Team India captains Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin were very critical of the behaviour that the India U19 boys displayed in the final of the U19 World Cup against Bangladesh U19s. Sunday's final ran into a lot of controversy as players from both the sides got involved in a brawl after the match. The ICC had even imposed sanctions on five players from the match on Tuesday.

India U19s vs Bangladesh U19s spat in World Cup final

Sunday's U19 World Cup final ran into a lot of controversy as the animosity between the two teams was very evident throughout the match. Bangladesh pulled off an upset when they defeated pre-tournament favourites India to lift their first-ever World Cup trophy. The match's intensity was even higher as players from both teams constantly went after each other, mouthing expletives, and trying to get under the skins of the opposition. This aggression that was witnessed throughout the match ultimately culminated into a brawl after Bangladesh won the match. Bangladeshi players swarmed the field moments after the winning runs were hit and the elated youngsters ended up getting into a physical altercation with some of Team India's players. Here is a video where the same could be noticed.

Amazing scenes here in Potchefstroom as Bangladesh pull off a miraculous victory and are the u/19 world champions.. well fought india.. standard of cricket today and throughout this tournament has been world class.. congrats Bangladesh #U19WorldCup #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/JD7re0KLo2 — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) February 9, 2020

Kapil Dev, Mohammad Azharuddin call for strict action to be taken by BCCI

As reported by an Indian sports portal, former India skippers Mohammad Azharuddin and Kapil Dev are not pleased with the behaviour that the young Indians set on the world stage. On Tuesday, the ICC imposed sanctions on five players out of which two were Indians - Ravi Bishnoi and Akash Singh. The former skippers believed that the BCCI should also come up with its own punishment for the youngsters to set the right example for budding cricketers. Dev expressed anger at the way the Indian team behaved and condemned the behaviour. Azharuddin proceeded to ask questions of the support staff and why they failed to instill the right values among the young Under-19 boys.

