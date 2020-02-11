Bishan Singh Bedi Questions Innocence, Age Of India U19s After 'disgraceful' Behaviour

India U19s lost to Bangladesh U19s by 3 wickets in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 on Sunday. Emotions were running high as both the teams were at each other from the word go. Bangladesh U19s players started it while they were bowling as they constantly sledged the Indian batsmen and tried to get under their skins.

Bangladesh U19s players showed perhaps over-the-top aggression to the Indian players. An incident happened in the second over of the match when Tanzim Hasan Sakib picked up the ball and threw it towards Divyaansh Saxena which almost hit his face after the India opener had tapped the ball back to the bowler. It was followed by a bit of staring and chirping before the umpire intervened.

The on-field behaviour of the players was slammed by both fans and cricketing pundits. Now, former India skipper Bishan Singh Bedi has bashed India U19s players for their behaviour. Bishan Singh Bedi criticized the Indian players, saying that their behaviour was uncalled for, as they clearly used abusive language.

Bishan Singh Bedi raises doubts over India U19s players' age

While speaking to a leading media network, Bishan Singh Bedi said that what Bangladesh does is their problem, what India does is their problem. Bishan Singh Bedi was not pleased with the abusive language used during the course of the game.

Bishan Singh Bedi added that batting, bowling and fielding badly are acceptable but there’s no excuse for behaving badly. He termed the behaviour as 'disgusting and most disgraceful'. Bishan Singh Bedi also went on to question their age saying that the innocence of their age was not visible at all.

Bishan Singh Bedi further spoke about the age of the players. He said that Asian teams like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh all made it to the semi-finals. Bishan Singh Bedi added that you could tell from a country mile that the players are not eligible to play in the Under-19 teams. He went on to recall Rahul Dravid's words from the past where he had spoken about the age fudging issue. He was disappointed with the current India U19s and wished that Dravid could take some action or speak up on their behaviour.

IMAGE COURTESY: TEAM_AFRIDI TWITTER