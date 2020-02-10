India U19 Manager Threatens Bangladesh U19s With ICC Action Post Physical Altercation

Bangladesh U19 showed excellent skills and defeated defending champions India by three wickets at the ICC U19 World Cup. Bangladesh U19 won their maiden World Cup title and celebrated after the match. However, the happy occasion turned ugly after some members of both the teams got involved in a physical altercation.

According to many, after Rakibul Hasan scored the winning runs, many Bangladesh U19 staff members and players rushed to the pitch to celebrate. Some of the players got involved in a verbal and physical fight with the Indian cricketers. Now, India U19 manager Anil Patel claims that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is currently watching the videos of the event and will ‘decide accordingly’.

“Everybody was in a shock, absolutely, but we don’t know what happened exactly. The ICC officials are going to watch the footage of the last few minutes and they are going to let us know,” said Anil Patel to ESPNcricinfo.

Anil Patel stated that he and other Indian team management officials had gone on to speak with match officials. He said that match referee Labrooy had also confirmed that the board is looking into the incident. According to many, a Bangladesh U19 player (after the match) said some uncharitable things to Indian players. In response, the India U19 players started pushing the champions. The misbehaviour continued until India U19 coach Paras Mhambrey came in and took his players back to the dressing room.

Bangladesh U19 captain Akbar Ali apologises on his team’s behalf

After winning the match, Bangladesh U19 captain Akbar Ali said that the incident should not have happened. However, he is going to ask his teammates about the situation. He said that it was U19 World Cup finals and emotions may have come out of his players. Akbar Ali said that everyone should respect his/her opponent.

“Cricket is known for being a gentleman’s game. So I’ll say, I’ll be sorry for my team,” said Akbar Ali in the post-match conference.

