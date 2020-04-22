BCCI Disinterested To Discuss Australia's '5 Tests In 1 City' Idea At The Moment: Report

The coronavirus pandemic has put an end to all the cricketing fixtures across the globe. Cricketing boards are going through a major headache regarding the commencement of the fixtures that were supposed to be played this year. The boards are expecting normalcy to restore quickly so that cricketing activities resume at the earliest.

BCCI not keen for a five-match Test series against Australia?

There are multiple reports in India suggesting that the upcoming T20 World Cup that is scheduled to take place in Australia later this year might be cancelled. Doubts have been raised over Team India’s tour of Australia that will take place in the latter part of the year but that is not the case as far as Cricket Australia is concerned.

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts has proposed an idea for organizing a five-match Test series against India with all the matches to be played in a single city. This proposal was put forward by Cricket Australia in order to diminish the threat of the coronavirus. However, a BCCI official has come out with a reaction to the proposal.

The BCCI official, in an interview with The Indian Express, said that the board had not given a thought over Australia's proposal of playing a five-match Test series. The official added the T20 World Cup is fast approaching and Australia is currently under lockdown until September with no foreigners allowed to enter the country. The official also said that the BCCI wants to see how things go in the future. Only after considering all the aspects, the BCCI will come out with a decision related to bilateral series against Australia.

Cricket Australia are reportedly eager to add another Test to the four-match series against India to cover the financial losses caused by the pandemic. According to reports, Cricket Australia has already taken a $20 million hit and it could increase even more if the T20 World Cup and the bilateral series against India get called off.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER