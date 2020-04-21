Harsha Bhogle Predicts IPL Could Replace T20 World Cup After Australia's Financial Crisis

Cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle on Tuesday said that the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) can be held in October if the T20 World Cup doesn't take place in Australia in that month. The only available window for an IPL in the current year would be between September and November, provided Cricket Australia and the ICC agree to reschedule the T20 World Cup. The IPL 2020 was postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the India lockdown was extended by the government until May 3, which left no window for the cricket body to conduct the IPL 2020.

Harsha Bhogle on holding IPL 2020 in Australia

In a series of tweets, Harsha Bhogle first questioned the prospects of India and Australia playing a five-match Test series later this year. He further wrote that cricket boards who are likely to suffer financially, will be looking to protect themselves, even if it means they have to go against ICC. In recent multiple media reports, the likes of Pakistan, West Indies and Sri Lanka might not find takers for their broadcast rights in countries like India due to the crisis, leaving them staring at huge losses or bankruptcy.

Interesting that Australia and India are open to playing a five test series later this year if conditions improve. In these financially troubled times, I foresee cricket boards protecting their financial interests even if it means conflict with the ICC. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 21, 2020

In another tweet, Harsha Bhogle questioned about the possibility of the T20 World Cup happening in Australia and said that If the T20 World Cup doesn't happen in October, then a window opens up for IPL 2020 to be conducted in the country. He further added that the IPL 2020 is a source of revenue for a national federation in place of an ICC event. He further said that If India is ready to play cricket during that period, then there will be pressure to make up for it. Here's Harsha Bhogle's tweets -

The key is what happens with the T20 World Cup. If that can't be played in October in Australia, it opens a window for the IPL which is a source of revenue for a national federation at the expense of an ICC event. If India is ready for cricket, there will be pressure to switch — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 21, 2020

the T20 World Cup to India which I see India resisting. These are troubled times for everyone but especially for smaller nations that depend on ICC payouts to survive. I see national boards struggling to prevent lead players from playing in the 2-3 lucrative leagues there are — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 21, 2020

IPL: Harsha Bhogle on BCCI conducting IPL amidst India lockdown

Earlier, Harsha Bhogle in his tweet, had said that the BCCI will make every effort later in the year to stage the IPL 2020 event given how much is riding on it for everyone. Further, in his tweet, he wrote that combating coronavirus is more important and Plan B can only kick in once the coronavirus is under control. The IPL 2020 was initially scheduled to take place on March 29 but was later postponed until further notice due to the India lockdown extended twice.

Inevitable in this situation that the #IPL is postponed. I think the BCCI will make every effort later in the year to stage it, given how much is riding on it for everyone. But combating COVID19 is more important and plan B can only kick in once the virus leaves us. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 15, 2020

