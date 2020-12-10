BCCI Official Provides HUGE Update On 2 Additional Teams In Dream11 IPL 2021

The BCCI is all set and ready to gear up for the next edition of the Dream11 IPL. The successful completion of last edition's Indian Premier League took place just a month ago as the tournament was postponed from its regular March-April schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Dream11 IPL 2020 was finally held in the United Arab Emirates and took place from September 19 to November 10. With the next edition of the Indian Premier League slated to take place in March-April 2021, BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is running short and lacks preparation due to time shortage.

Also Read Kiran More Blames MS Dhoni's Retirement For Indian Spinners' Struggles In ODI Cricket

Sourav Ganguly and BCCI racing against time?

With just near 4 months left before the inauguration of the next edition, the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI has to decide on various aspects of the tournament. India’s apex cricketing body is yet to determine the dates, venues, and procedures that will be followed for the same amid the pandemic. Another main question that surrounds IPL 2021 will be the mega audition. Earlier reports had suggested that the BCCI was likely to add 2 more teams in the IPL for the 2021 edition and conduct a mega auction for the same. However, it's pretty likely that the addition of the news team will be postponed until 2022.

According to a report in InsideSport, a BCCI official confirmed that time is too short for the introduction of the new teams for IPL in 2021. Tendering, players auction and most importantly getting all the stakeholders on the same page will be really challenging in the short-time span. The board is of the view that any addition to the team should only happen for IPL 2022.

Also Read India Vs Australia Boxing Day Test Boosted As 30,000 Spectators Allowed At Iconic MCG

The BCCI official was also mentioned how IPL’s broadcasting rights with Disney India (Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar) is ending after the conclusion of IPL 2021. He goes on to add how they should introduce the new teams once that cycle ends so that they can increase the values of broadcast rights and other commercial partnerships. The source goes on to add about how the final decision on the same shall be taken in AGM and how they plan to increase teams is likely to be shelved this year.

Also Read IPL SMASHES Coronavirus To Become India's Most-searched Word On Google In 2020

More teams, more hassle for BCCI?

It is also worth noting that BCCI understands the added pressure which they would have to handle if 2 new teams are added now. The addition of 2 new teams means more matches and an increase in the duration of the IPL window. It could be a difficult task for them in the current pandemic situation.

BCCI’s Annual General Meeting is rumored to take place on December 24. The decision on the addition of those 2 teams will likely be taken then. Earlier, it was reported that the IPL two new teams deals could be given to either Ahmedabad, Lucknow or Kanpur.

Also Read Parthiv Patel Picks Rohit Sharma Over Virat Kohli As India's Captain For T20 WC 2021

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.