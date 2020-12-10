Parthiv Patel Picks Rohit Sharma Over Virat Kohli As India's Captain For T20 WC 2021

Team India's 'split captaincy' debate has sparked ever since Rohit Sharma led Mumbai to their fifth IPL title. Fans, as well as, former cricketers and commentators have been weighing in on the debate, giving their views about the same. The debate doesn't seem to end with everyone sharing their two cents on the split captaincy debate.

Parthiv Patel wants Rohit Sharma to captain Indian team at 2021 T20 World Cup

Now, former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel has opened up on the issue and reckoned that Rohit should lead the Indian team ahead of Kohli at the 2021 T20 World Cup which is set to be played in India. While speaking on Sports Tak, Parthiv said that Rohit has shown everyone how to build a team and win a tournament. The former cricketer opined that there is no harm in giving him the captaincy in one format as it will also relieve Kohli of some pressure.

Parthiv further said that with Rohit winning so many tournaments, it will be interesting to see how he takes decisions under pressure. The Gujarat-based cricketer stated that the Mumbai IPL franchise does not have a settled team every season, but Rohit has shown that he knows how to build players and get desired results. According to Parthiv, if Rohit is fit to play, he should be handed over team India's captaincy for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Interesting, Parthiv Patel is one of the few cricketers in the IPL to have played under both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the Bangalore and Mumbai franchises respectively at different points of time, making him perhaps the ideal person to make such a comparison.

Parthiv Patel announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Parthiv took to Twitter to announce his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The Gujarat-born cricketer stormed into the Indian cricket scene in the oddest fashion. Rather than the usual progression going up from domestic to international cricket, Patel made a direct leap into the Indian Test side. While his international career did not take off with all the promise it had once shown, Patel has a storied domestic career to his name.

Parthiv Patel IPL 2020 price and career

Patel has been a regular at the Indian Premier League since its first year. He has been a part of three title-winning teams - Chennai in 2010 and Mumbai in 2015 and 2017. Despite being the highest run-getter for Mumbai in 2017, Parthiv was not retained for the next season. His most recent appearance at the IPL was for the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore side in 2019. Parthiv Patel IPL 2020 price was ₹1.7 crores as he was retained by Bangalore but didn't play a single game. Besides these, Patel also paid for the erstwhile Kochi Tuskers and Deccan Chargers teams as well.

