BCCI Reveals Whether They Will Lose Out On T20 World Cup 2021 Hosting Rights

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a huge statement on whether they would end up losing the hosting rights of the ICC T20 World Cup next year. The eighth edition of T20 cricket's showpiece event is scheduled to be held in India in October-November 2021. Meanwhile, the 2020 edition that was supposed to be held in October-November this year in Australia might be cancelled due to the global pandemic. As per reports, the event will be organised in 2022 Down Under.

'We will resolve it': Arun Dhumal

During a recent interview with a news agency, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal went on to say that there is no risk to the tournament and the work is in progress. Dhumal then mentioned that the BCCI is discussing the matter with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and they will resolve it.

ICC threatens BCCI of losing T20 World Cup hosting rights

As per ESPNCricinfo, the ICC has been sending email reminders to BCCI over tax exemptions guidelines. While the deadline was reportedly set for a May 18 date, the BCCI wanted the same to be extended till June 30 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis across the country. However, the ICC rejected the request, citing the Indian board already failed to meet the earlier deadline of December 31, 2019.

In light of the current development, BCCI seems to be unruffled by the situation. A BCCI official recently stated that “the ICC can only do brinkmanship”. The official added that as per their contract signed with Star Sports, the official broadcaster of ICC events, the apex body has to deliver the two tournaments in India.

The ICC and BCCI also came at loggerheads with each other over the same issue when India hosted the T20 World Cup in 2016. After BCCI failed to secure a tax exemption from their government on time, ICC went on to incur reported losses of US$20-30 million. It was later during February 2018 when ICC warned BCCI for the first time about the possibility of losing out on the hosting rights of 2021 T20 World Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup, should the Indian board fail to get a timely tax waiver again.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)