BCCI Could Lose ICC 2021 T20 World Cup Rights For Violating 'tax Exemption' Deadlines

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently told the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials that it holds the right to take away the T20 World Cup 2021 from India. The blunt warning by the ICC comes on the aftermath of BCCI failing to secure a tax exemption for the tournament from the Indian government within the deadline given. Earlier this year, the ICC sent out a single-page letter to all cricket boards of their associate members. The letter was directly aimed towards the BCCI since India is supposed to host the 2021 T20 World Cup and 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

ICC threatens BCCI of losing T20 World Cup hosting rights

As per ESPNCricinfo, the ICC has been sending email reminders to BCCI over tax exemptions guidelines. While the deadline was reportedly set for a May 18 date, the BCCI wanted the same to be extended till June 30 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis across the country. However, the ICC rejected the request, citing the Indian board already failed to meet the earlier deadline of December 31, 2019.

In light of the current development, BCCI seems to be unruffled by the situation. A BCCI official recently stated that “the ICC can only do brinkmanship”. The official added that as per their contract signed with Star Sports, the official broadcaster of ICC events, the apex body has to deliver the two tournaments in India.

The ICC and BCCI also came at loggerheads with each other over the same issue when India hosted the T20 World Cup in 2016. After BCCI failed to secure a tax exemption from their government on time, ICC went on to incur reported losses of US$20-30 million. It was later during February 2018 when ICC warned BCCI for the first time about the possibility of losing out on the hosting rights of 2021 T20 World Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup, should the Indian board fail to get a timely tax waiver again.

T20 World Cup and IPL 2020

In other news, the ongoing coronavirus disease prompted the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI committee to indefinitely suspend the launch of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. While the next T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia between October and November this year, the showpiece event is clouded with much uncertainty due to travel restrictions and coronavirus crisis in Australia. However, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and apex council member Anshuman Gaekwad recently hinted that IPL 2020 can take up the September-November slot later this year, should the T20 World Cup gets shifted to a later date.

