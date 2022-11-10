Sunil Gavaskar Fires Ominous Warning To Team India: 'Some Retirements Might Be Coming'

Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar has said that he is expecting some players to take retirement from T20Is after India's shocking defeat in the semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. England on Thursday defeated India by 10 wickets to throw the Men in Blue out of the competition and qualify for the final against Pakistan. After the game, Gavaskar said there might be some retirements coming as some players are already in their mid-30s and will consider their position in the Indian T20I team.

"Having won the Indian Premier League on his first assignment as the captain, they would have marked Hardik Pandya out as the next captain. Hardik Pandya will definitely take over the team in the future and there will be some retirements, you never know. Players will be giving it a lot of thought. There are several players in their mid-30s who will be reconsidering their position in the Indian T20I team," Gavaskar said after England's thrashing of India on Thursday.

India vs England

India was invited to bat first by England, and they responded by scoring 168/6 in 20 overs. After yet another turbulent start from the openers, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya played amazing innings to lead India to a decent total. KL Rahul was once again dispatched early after being dismissed by Chris Woakes for 5 off 5 balls. Rohit Sharma also appeared rusty with the bat as he was dismissed for 27 off 28 balls. Pandya hammered 63 off 33 balls, while Kohli scored 50 off 40 to rescue India from a poor start.

In the second innings, England scored 170/0 in just 16 overs to successfully chased down the target. For England, Alex Hales and Jos Buttler forged an unbeaten partnership as they scored 86 and 80 runs, respectively. The Indian bowlers failed to pick up a wicket during the match, allowing England to easily reach the mark with 24 balls remaining. Hales' superb batting display in the powerplay earned him the title of player of the match.

England will now play Pakistan in the final of the competition on November 13. Both teams will be eyeing their second T20 World Cup title.

Image: PTI