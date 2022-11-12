Pandya As Captain, Ishan & Shaw To Get A Nod? Predicting India's Line-up At T20 WC 2024

Team India's wait for an elusive ICC trophy became distant after shocking exit from the semi-final stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. England handed a 10-wicket defeat to India in the second semi-final of this year's tournament to end Men in Blue's campaign on a sour note. India will now look to revamp their T20I side in preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 with a host of senior players expected to hang their boots in the shortest format of the game.

In this article, we will analyse how India's line-up could look like going into the T20 World Cup 2024, which is scheduled to be held in the West Indies and the United States.

India's predicted line-up for T20 World Cup 2024

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is expected to lead the side in the upcoming edition of the marquee ICC event with Rishabh Pant as his deputy. Senior players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Mohammed Shami, who were all part of this year's World Cup, are likely to be left out of the squad for the next edition of the competition.

Young players including the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, and Washington Sundar are anticipated to get a nod for T20 World Cup 2024. Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh, who performed well in this year's World Cup, are likely to be retained. Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah, who missed out on this year's tournament due to injury concerns, are expected to be included in the squad for the 2024 edition.

India's predicted XI for T20 World Cup 2024: Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

India's likely 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Hardik Pandya (c), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

The BCCI has already announced a squad for India's upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. The squad is somewhat a reflection of what the Indian T20I team could look like in the next couple of years.

India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Image: Twitter/CSK