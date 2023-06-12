'We Lost The Game When..': BCCI President Drops Explosive Claim On India's WTC Final Loss

Why you are reading this: India's loss against Australia in the WTC Final has brought in many remarks and opinions from the entire cricketing fraternity. The BCCI president has also laid out his views on India's substantial defeat in the eminent one-off Test match against pat Cummins' Australia. The cricketing body's chief has very bluntly pointed out where India lost the match.

India vs Australia WTC 2023 Final: India lost by 209 runs

BCCI president highlights where Australia got the edge over India in the match

Following the fall of Indian wickets on the fifth day, numerous opinions and critical remarks followed. From Sunil Gavaskar to Ravi Shastri, many former cricketers rendered their views after witnessing India's dismal performance. Aside from the prominent voices in cricket, BCCI president Roger Binny also voiced his opinion. In an interaction with ANI, Binny stated that India lost the game on the first day itself. He shed light on the huge 4th wicket stand between Steve Smith and Travis Head and said that if we take the partnership out, then it was an even contest.

The BCCI President further added:

We dropped the match right on the opening day. What changed the tide in this game was the strong partnership that Australia put together. The game was even, otherwise. The game was completely even if you remove the partnership between Head and Smith. We lost the game on the first day, but I think we left it a little too late on the fifth day. The large partnership of 200 or so runs that Australia put together completely changed the situation. If we take out that partnership, the game was completely even.

On Sunday, India suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Australia. The 5th day was expected to produce results, but it went haywire for India real qucik. Continuing from 164/3, India could not carry forward the momentum gained in the last session of Day 4 and lost their way in the initial overs of the first session on the final day. Virat Kohli was the first one to fall and after his wicket the rest followed. India's 2nd innings ended at 234 runs, which highlighted a loss by 209 runs against Australia.