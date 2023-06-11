IPL Franchise Pens Down Heartfelt Letter For Team India On WTC Loss; 'When The Anger Settl

IND vs AUS: Indian team succumbed to a shambolic defeat at the hands of Australia in the World Test Championship final at the Kennington Oval. Despite some solid showings on the fourth day Rohit Sharma and Co. faltered pretty haplessly on the fifth day to maintain their ICC tournament losing saga over the years. Australia have now added every possible ICC men's trophy to their cabinet to date.

The onus was on the likes of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara to bring back the glory but both the batsmen failed to provide any kind of momentum in this summit clash. Pujara's County stint with Sussex didn't really come into play while Ajinkya Rahane emerged as the sole winner from this Test match.

Indian Premier League franchise pens heartfelt note for Indian team following WTC final debacle

The Chennai Super Kings batsman saved India from further backlash in the first innings with a fighting 89. In the second innings too he displayed his class with a valiant 46 as he stamped his authority on his return to the Test squad. Following their harrowing loss Indian team has been the subject of criticism on social media. IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals pens a heartfelt note in a bid to provide a sense of encouragement for the cricket team.

Read More: 'We have more angles in IPL': Rohit lambasts match officials over Shubman Gill's catch

They took to Twitter to post, "When the anger settles down and the tears fade away, you’ll start to realise what this team has achieved in the past 4 years. Wins across the globe, against the best. 2 WTC finals. Dominance. So, when the anger settles down & the tears fade away, it will come home. One day."

Read More: 'I am never happy as..': Dravid addresses burning issues around India's dismal batting

When the anger settles down and the tears fade away, you’ll start to realise what this team has achieved in the past 4 years.



Wins across the globe, against the best. 2 WTC finals. Dominance.



So, when the anger settles down & the tears fade away, it will come home. One day.… pic.twitter.com/1DOchCq7zM — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 11, 2023

India will now travel to West Indies next month as they will be engaged in two Test matches, three ODIs and five T20Is.