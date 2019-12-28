BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Explains Motive Behind The Proposed 4-Nation Super Series

Soon after taking charge as the BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly has continued with his aggression from his captaincy days in the second innings of his life as well. Recently, Ganguly proposed a 4-Nation Super Series where heavyweights India, Australia, England, and one other team would lock horns to claim the title.

The series is expected to be scheduled in 2021 and discussions with England Cricket Board and Cricket Australia are already underway.

'Lets' see where it goes'

With Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts terming BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s idea for a four-nation ‘ODI Super Series’ as “innovative” and ECB's positive discussions, the series intices hopes of being played.

Ganguly, on Saturday, said that the clearances from broadcasters and the ICC for a four-nation tournament is still pending. He added that the motive behind the series was to have a good, competitive and niche tournament. "It's still a proposal. Let's see where it goes," he added.

“We are looking for quality cricket. What we see today is only bilaterals happening. People want to see a high-class tournament, and we are attempting to do it. Look at the crowds in the Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand. So, that’s also one of the reasons. Pink Ball Test was one such effort to generate crowd interest,” the BCCI President said on Saturday.

Graeme Smith Raises Concerns About Super Series

The acting Director of Cricket South Africa Graeme Smith expressed concerns with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's proposed concept of the Four-Nation Super Series. The former South African skipper admitted that the side had to fare really well if the Proteas had to be a part of the 'çhat' but stressed on how people would get bored and frustrated if the big three played each other only.

Speaking to a broadcaster, Smith said that South Africa had to become better in order to be the fourth team in the series and spoke about the importance of building relationships with the big three - India, Australia, and England.

