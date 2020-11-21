BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Offers Last Respects To Mohammed Siraj's Father

Sourav Ganguly came forward to offer his last respects to pacer Mohammed Siraj's father Mohammed Ghouse who passed away on Friday at the age of 53 after losing the battle to a lung ailment.

Siraj is currently in Australia with the Indian team who will be taking on Australia in a two-month-long all-format bilateral series that gets underway on November 27. The Hyderabad cricketer has been roped in the Test squad for the four-match series- the first of which will be played on December 17. Meanwhile, it has been learned that Siraj won't return for the last rites in Hyderabad due to quarantine protocols.

'Lot of strength to...': Sourav Ganguly

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the reigning Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President wrote that 'May Mohammed Siraj have a lot of strength to overcome this loss' and at the same time, the former Indian skipper also wished him luck for the upcoming series Down Under.

May Mohammed siraj have a lot of strength to overcome this loss..lots of good wishes for his success in this trip.. tremendous character @bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 21, 2020

Coming from a humble background, Ghouse was instrumental in Siraj's growth as a cricketer as he supported his son's ambitions with his limited resources.

Mohammed Siraj in Dream11 IPL 2020

The Hyderabad pacer had an excellent run in the Dream11 IPL 2020 where he managed to pick up 11 scalps in nine matches that he got to feature in. He played an instrumental role in Bangalore's progress to the playoffs.

The Virat Kohli-led side had put up a good show as a result of which they made it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 edition by finishing fourth in the league stages.

However, they could not capitalise during the Eliminator against southern rivals Hyderabad and were knocked out after suffering a six-wicket loss.

India Tour of Australia 2020/21 (Test Series)

The final leg of India vs Australia 2020 series will see the two sides play four Tests in the Test Series. Adelaide will play host to an iconic day-night Test between the two countries, with the series opener scheduled to begin from December 17.

The Boxing Day Test will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26, before the players go back to Sydney to play the annual New Year's Test. That match is scheduled for January 7 to give players some additional rest between matches. The final match of India vs Australia 2020 series will begin on January 15 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

