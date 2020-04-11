BCCI President Sourav Ganguly To Meet Officials On Monday To Decide Upon Future Of IPL

With the Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to announce an extension of the existing lockdown on Sunday and several states already extending the lockdown, further deferment of the IPL seems to be just an announcement away. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday stated that he would give an update on the status of the cash-rich tournament on Monday after speaking to other BCCI officials. The former Indian skipper also opined that when life has come to standstill globally, there is no scope for sports amid such a situation.

BCCI monitoring all developments

Speaking to a leading news daily, Ganguly stated that the BCCI has constantly been monitoring all developments. The tournament which was expected to commence on March 29 was earlier deferred to April 15 with the increasing spread of the Coronavirus. Ganguly added that nothing could be said at present since everything is shut including airports and offices. He also stated that this could all go on till mid-May.

IPL in September?

As per reports earlier, the stakeholders are looking at the September-November window later this year to make the IPL 2020 season happen. The organisers are keen on having a go at this plan even if it’s a short season without foreign players. If IPL 2020 indeed takes place without overseas players, there are fears that the tournament may lose its charm.

According to a BCCI official, it would be exactly like another Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy if the foreign cricketers don’t play their trade-in IPL 2020. However, the IPL officials are still optimistic and are hopeful that the presence of top India stars at the IPL 2020 will be enough to attract the fans to the stadiums.

