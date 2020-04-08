Rohit Sharma's Spouse Ritika Hilariously Interrupts A Live Chat Between Him And Yuvraj

Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh's friendship dates back to 2007 when Rohit had made his debut at the highest level. The duo was also a part of India's triumphant T20 World Cup squad that year. The two were also part of the Mumbai Indians team that had won their record fourth IPL title last year. Meanwhile, while the former Indian team-mates were having a live chat on social media, recently, Rohit's better half Ritika made her presence felt.

'What about me?': Ritika Sajdeh

While the two best friends were having a chat session on Instagram recently where they were discussing their first meeting, Rohit's spouse Ritika Sajdeh showed up and asked the duo whether the duo had any idea when they had met her for the first time. Ritika had also posted a waving emoji when the chat session was in progress.

Yuvraj Singh was not retained by the defending champions Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2020 season and he was not picked by any other franchises either which means that he might not be seen in action for the very first time in an IPL season. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, will be leading MI who will not only be looking to retain their title but will also be eyeing a record fifth IPL title. Coming back to IPL, the 13th edition of the tournament that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has tentatively been postponed to April 15 due to the global pandemic.

Stakeholders looking at the September-November window for IPL 2020

As per reports, the stakeholders are looking at the September-November window later this year to make the IPL 2020 season happen. The organisers are keen on having a go at this plan even if it’s a short season without foreign players.

According to a leading media network, the source said that either way, one thing remains clear. The source added that the IPL 2020 takes precedence whenever the markets open. That’s because the IPL 2020 remains the elephant in the room rather than the BCCI forcing it.

If IPL 2020 indeed takes place without overseas players, there are fears that the tournament may lose its charm. According to a BCCI official, it would be exactly like another Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy if the foreign cricketers don’t play their trade in IPL 2020. However, the IPL officials are still optimistic and are hopeful that the presence of top India stars at the IPL 2020 will be enough to attract the fans to the stadiums.

