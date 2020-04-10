CSK Has A Heartwarming Message For Their 'Thala' MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were supposed to face the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29 but the 13th edition of IPL has been tentatively postponed to April 15 due to the deadly COVID-19 that has made a huge impact all over the world. The CSK players including the likes of skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina had left their practice sessions and returned home. Now, it seems that the Chennai franchise is missing their captain.

READ: Ex-Pak player Salman Butt makes huge statement: No 'Integrity' in Pakistan cricket

'Lawn Time, No See': Chennai Super Kings

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the three-time IPL winners had posted an image of their 'Thala' MS Dhoni who was seen mowing his lawn in his farmhouse. CSK told Dhoni that they had not seen him for a long time.

Meanwhile, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain will be seen in action on the cricket field for the first time since Team India's heartbreaking semi-final loss at the 2019 World Cup at the hands of New Zealand in July last year. Ever since that match, the veteran wicket-keeper-batsman has not donned the Indian jersey and has been on a sabbatical from the game. Should the IPL 2020 take place then Mahi will be looking to lead the 'Yellow Army' to their fourth title.

READ: Tendulkar chips in again to help needy

The impact of COVID-19 on sporting events

All the major sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global pandemic. The big global events like the UEFA Euro Cup 2020 and the Tokyo Olympic Games have been postponed to the summer of 2021 while the showpiece event of world tennis i.e. the Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled for the first time since World War II.

Coming back to cricket, the semi-final and final matches of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been postponed as well. The bilateral ODI series between India and South Africa have been rescheduled at a later date whereas, the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has tentatively been postponed to April 15.

READ: Aakash Chopra names Imran Khan as skipper of all-time Indo-Pak ODI XI over Dhoni & Kohli

READ: Rohit Sharma does not compromise on fitness even while being quarantined indoors