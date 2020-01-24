BCCI Publicly Endorses KL Rahul And NOT Rishabh Pant As India's T20I Wicketkeeper

Indian batsman KL Rahul has impressed many cricket lovers with his skills behind the stumps recently. Additionally, he also continued his fine run of form with the bat through some swashbuckling knocks. Ahead of the T20I series vs New Zealand, Indian captain Virat Kohli suggested that KL Rahul will be India's wicketkeeper in the series.

BCCI, on Thursday, took to Twitter to post a video of KL Rahul practising wicketkeeping against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini. It potentially endosed Rahul as the team's first-choice wicket-keeper going ahead. With the T20 World Cup approaching, grooming KL Rahul's wicket-keeping skills is likely to help the team to find the right balance by playing an extra batter.

NZ vs Ind: BCCI posts video of KL Rahul keeping wickets

Virat Kohli backs KL Rahul as T20I wicketkeeper

While speaking with the reporters, Virat Kohli praised KL Rahul’s all-round abilities by describing him as a “total team man”. He added that Rahul accepts any kind of role for the team and said that it’s wonderful to have someone who can bring balance to the side. Even though Rishabh Pant is fully recovered from his injury, Virat Kohli said that they will have KL Rahul behind the stumps for some more time. This could mean that Rishabh Pant might have to spend more time on the sidelines as India is set to play more white-ball cricket in 2020.

NZ vs Ind: India will look to continue the winning streak

After the upcoming T20I series, both teams will clash in a three-match ODI series between February 5 and February 11. The last time India and New Zealand contested an ODI was the semi-final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Virat Kohli and co. lost that knockout encounter by 18 runs and crashed out of the tournament. The ODIs will then be followed by two Test matches, which will also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

IMAGE COURTESY: KL RAHUL INSTAGRAM