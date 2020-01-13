BCCI Quashes Rohit Sharma Injury Rumours With 'Hitman Is Ready' Video On Twitter

On Sunday, speculations started emerging about Rohit Sharma's participation in the first India vs Australia ODI at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on January 14. According to multiple reports, Sharma was struck on his right thumb during throwdowns at an Indian practice session and needed the physiotherapist's attention. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has clarified the doubts in some style regarding Rohit's participation by posting a video.

Rohit Sharma is ready for the Australian challenge at 'home'

While the BCCI did not make any comments on Sharma's health, they posted a video which subtly implied that the 'Hitman' is ready for the Australian challenge at the Wankhede Stadium. The video shows a focused Rohit practising hard and middling a few balls as the Indian team got ready to face the Australians. A young Rohit Sharma started his career on the grounds of Mumbai and went on to make his India debut in 2007. Sharma's fans were very excited about his participation in the Mumbai match and expressed their feelings on Twitter.

Mumbai ka raja ROHIT SHARMA — HITMAN ROCKY (@Rockykiccha45) January 13, 2020

Hitman : Sheher bhi Apna, comeback bhi Apna, Dhamaka toh hoga hi 💥 — Rahul Dhere (@RahulDhere3) January 13, 2020

An entertaining India vs Australia series is on the cards

The three-match ODI series will begin on Tuesday in Mumbai. Here is the full schedule and the squads for both teams.

January 14 - 1st ODI - Mumbai - 1:30 PM IST

January 17 - 2nd ODI - Rajkot - 1:30 PM IST

January 19 - 3rd ODI - Bengaluru - 1:30 PM IST

India squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, and Mohammed Shami.

Australia squad:

Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, David Warner, D'Arcy Short, Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa.

