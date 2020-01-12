Gautam Gambhir & Madan Lal Set To Be Appointed As Members Of BCCI's CAC

Former Indian cricketers Madan Lal and Gautam Gambhir are set to be appointed as the new members of BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), according to PTI reports. The previous members of the CAC including Kapil Dev, Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad were caught in a conflict of interest battle at the fag end of their tenure following which they were cleared of all charges. The CAC is responsible for the appointment of the selectors and the coaches of both the men's and women's cricket teams. The Kapil Dev-led CAC faced the wrath of a certain section of fans and former cricketers over the reappointment of Ravi Shastri as the team's head coach, offering the former Indian cricketer an extension of his tenure.

The third member of the panel is likely to be Mumbai-based woman international Sulakshana Naik, who has played two Tests and 46 ODIs for the country. "Madan Lal and Gautam Gambhir are all set to be the CAC members," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Hero of 1983 World Cup-winning India team, Lal, by virtue of being the senior-most member will head the committee while 2011 World Cup hero Gambhir will assist him along with the third member. In all likelihood, the committee will meet just once as only two changes are required in the senior selection panel. The committee has to find replacements of outgoing chairman MSK Prasad (South) and Gagan Khoda (Central). Sarandeep Singh (North), Devang Gandhi (East) and Jatin Paranjpe (West) still have a year left in their respective four-year terms. There will also be changes in the junior selection panel.

Conflict of interest plagues previous CAC

The BCCI Ethics Officer D K Jain had sent a notice to CAC, asking the former cricketers who picked the current India coach to respond by October 10 to the Conflict of Interest allegations leveled against them. MPCA life member Sanjiv Gupta had filed the complaint against the trio who picked Ravi Shastri as the head coach in August. As per the BCCI constitution, no individual can hold more than one post at the same time. In the complaint, Gupta has claimed that the CAC members don multiple cricketing roles. He wrote that 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil is conflicted as he is a commentator, owner of a floodlight company, member of Indian Cricketers Association, besides his CAC role. Likewise, Gupta alleged that Gaekwad too is conflicted as he owns an academy and is a member of the BCCI Affiliation Committee. Shantha Rangaswamy is alleged to be conflicted because of her multiple roles with the CAC and ICA. The CAC had also picked the women's head coach W V Raman in December but at that time it was an ad-hoc committee. Shastri was a re-appointed for a two-year period, ending with the 2021 T20 World Cup in India. This is Shastri's fourth stint with the national team, having served briefly as the Cricket Manager (2007 tour of Bangladesh), Team Director (2014-2016) and head coach (2017-2019).

