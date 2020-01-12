Bumrah, Goswami Receive Dilip Sardesai Award: Here Is Full List Of BCCI Annual Awards

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its annual awards in the national capital on Sunday. Former India opener Virender Sehwag delivered the 7th MAK Pataudi Lecture. Jasprit Bumrah took home two awards while Mayank Agarwal received the award for Best International debut after a scintillating performance against Australia down under last year.

Pujara bags Dilip Sardesai Award

Col. CK Nayadu Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Kri Srikanth who played 43 Tests and 146 ODIs for India and scored 2062 and 4091 runs respectively. India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara was awarded the Dilip Sardesai Award for being the highest run-scorer in Test cricket for the year 2018-19 where he scored 677 runs in Test matches and notched up three centuries.

In the Women's team, Jhulan Goswami and Smrithi Mandhana were awarded for being the highest wicket-taker and the highest run-scorer respectively. While Mandhana scored 349 runs in 6 matches, the veteran bowler had picked 11 wickets in 6 matches.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had a quite eventful evening as the pacer was awarded two awards. Bumrah received the Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer (Men) and the Dilip Sardesai Award for picking up most wickets in Test Cricket (34 wickets in 6 matches).

DILIP SARDESAI AWARD - HIGHEST WICKETS IN TEST CRICKET- 2018-19.#NAMAN pic.twitter.com/SBZEMmUT8o — BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2020

The Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer (Women) was awarded to Poonam Yadav who picked 14 wickets from 8 matches. The award for Best International Debut was given to Mayank Agarwal and Shafali Verma. The Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in the Ranji Trophy was awarded to Shivam Dube while Nitish Rana received Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in Domestic limited-overs competitions.

