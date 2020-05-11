BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhamal Confirms Receiving Offer From UAE To Host IPL 2020: Report

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting world to a standstill with all major tournaments and leagues across the globe cancelled or suspended to contain the spread of the virus. The India lockdown saw the IPL postponed indefinitely by the BCCI, which was earlier slated to begin on March 29. With the future of IPL 2020 hanging in balance, the BCCI has received offers from overseas to host the cash-rich tournament.

IPL postponed: UAE offers BCCI chance to host IPL 2020

Speaking to Hindustan Times, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal confirmed that the board received an offer from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to host the IPL 2020 in the Middle East. However, Dhumal added that the BCCI has not taken a call yet considering the global travel restrictions imposed amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The BCCI treasurer added that the safety and security of all participants in the IPL 2020 is the board's priority and with the world coming to a standstill, there is nothing that the board can do much about at the moment.

UAE is the second country after Sri Lanka, which has presented an offer to the BCCI for hosting the IPL 2020 amidst the India lockdown. Sri Lanka Cricket secretary Mohan de Silva said that any decision of the 'Island Nation' hosting the tournament will be taken after the Sri Lanka lockdown ceases on May 11.

India lockdown: BCCI Treasurer admits board could struggle if IPL 2020 is called off

BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal, speaking to Sportstar, said that the cricket board could struggle if the IPL 2020 is called off amidst the India lockdown. Dhumal added that the richest cricket board in the globe will suffer in case the IPL 2020 is called off with the tournament being one of BCCI's greatest money-spinners. The Indian cricket board will face a lot of financial hardships if international cricket doesn't resume soon, just like other boards.

The IPL has previously been hosted abroad due to general elections in the country. The 2009 edition was completely hosted in South Africa while UAE partly hosted the 2014 edition. The 2014 IPL season saw 20 matches played across three stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah due to the 2014 General Elections. The IPL 2020 was considered pivotal for the Indian cricket team, with many stars earning to make a mark in the tournament and stake a claim to be a part of the T20 World Cup squad.

