CSK Star Ravindra Jadeja Showcases Routine During India Lockdown On Social Media

In wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis and India lockdown, cricketers continue to stay indoors as all cricketing activities have come to a standstill. Even the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season has been indefinitely postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). During this rare break from the game, many cricketers have been resorting to social media to interact with their fans. Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ravindra Jadeja is no different as the all-rounder has also been active on social media off late.

CSK star Ravindra Jadeja’s way of dealing with India lockdown

Ravindra Jadeja is making the most of the India lockdown as he can be seen spending his time with his beloved horses at his farmhouse. It has been noted in the past that the cricketer likes to be with his horses in Gujarat whenever he is away from the game. Ravindra Jadeja has been quite active on social media of late as the all-rounder has been constantly sharing videos and pictures of his horses.

In a caption on one of his posts, the cricketer wrote that he credits his horses for teaching him everything he needs to know about himself.

My all time favourite 🐎 pic.twitter.com/DjQWAP6Cze — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) March 31, 2020

On April 12, Ravindra Jadeja also showed off his trademark sword celebration skills by performing the same with an actual sword in a 16-second video. The left-handed batsman is quite popular for his “sword celebration” which he displays with his bat whenever he goes past 50 or 100 while batting. Even former England captain Michael Vaughan took note of the post and jokingly responded that Jadeja’s grass needs to lawned.

A “SWORD” MAY LOOSE IT’S SHINE,BUT WOULD NEVER DISOBEY IT’S MASTER #rajputboy pic.twitter.com/kKyKQ9vSWk — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 12, 2020

CSK: Ravindra Jadeja in the IPL 2020

Ravindra Jadeja was retained by CSK at the IPL 2020 auction for US$981,400 (₹7 crore). He was initially expected to represent CSK in their opening IPL 2020 match against Mumbai Indians on March 29 before India lockdown was initiated by the Indian government.

