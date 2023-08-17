BCCI secretary Jay Shah holds crunch nearly 2-hour long meeting with Rahul Dravid: Report

Ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup, India's recent performances have raised a lot of eyebrows. The tour to West Indies was supposed to be the perfect bedrock for the upcoming two major tournaments Asia Cup followed by the World Cup later this year. But Windies proved to be a major hurdle as the Hardik Pandya-led side was defeated in the recently held five-match T20I series.

3 things you need to know

India had their first bilateral series loss against West Indies since 2026

Despite claiming the Test and ODI series, they failed to make it three in three

The Men In Blue will next take on Ireland in a 3-match T20I series

Jay Shah held a meeting with Rahul Dravid in Miami: Reports

As per a report in the Cricbuzz, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had a meeting with Team India coach Rahul Dravid in Miami ahead of the two T20Is they were due to play in Florida. Apparently, it would seem the meeting was a mere formality but given India's recent display, there might have been a number of issues discussed between the two.

Dravid drove all the way from the team hotel to meet Jay Shah at his hotel as he was on a personal visit to the USA. As reported no particular information from the meeting has been disclosed.

Following details of the meeting emerged recently

There could be a possibility of adding extra members to the coaching team ahead of the Asia Cup and the World Cup. But nothing concrete has come out.

Jay Shah has reminded everyone that he wants the ICC ODI World Cup this time as India will have a massive advantage due to their home comfort

These two seem to be the major updates emerging from the meeting and it remains to be seen if many of these get implemented before the tournament starts. There have also been doubts hovering over the availability of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer as there hasn't been any clarity over their availability.

Both were recently seen participating in a practice match at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and with the Asia Cup knocking on the door a final call is yet to be made from the NCA to the selectors.