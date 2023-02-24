BCCI Sends Message To Pat Cummins After Australia Captain Decides To Skip 3rd Test

Australia confirmed that their captain Pat Cummins will miss the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after he decided against returning to India. As India face the Aussies in the third Test of the series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore from March 1 onwards, Cummins traveled back to his country after the second Test due to personal reasons. While he revealed in a statement on Friday about skipping the third Test due to his mother being in palliative care, BCCI sent a heartfelt message to the Aussie Test skipper.

On Friday evening, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official Twitter handle and said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with @patcummins30 and his entire family during these testing times”. While Australia vice-captain Steve Smith will now lead the team in the third Test, it is still unclear whether Cummins will return to India for the fourth Test.

"I am best being here with my family"

While the star allrounder traveled back to Australia after the six-wicket loss in Delhi, he was expected to return in time for the third Test, as it began nine days after the previous game. However, the 29-year-old explained in a statement on Friday that his mother is seriously ill and is “in palliative care".

As reported by cricket.com.au, Cummins said, “I have decided against returning to India at this time. I feel I am best being here with my family. I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding."

Steve Smith returns to India after a four-day visit to Dubai

Meanwhile, Smith was informed about the development on Thursday evening, after he re-joined the Aussie squad in Delhi, following a four-day visit to Dubai with his wife Dani. The Australian squad is training at the Indian capital currently and will travel to Indore on Sunday, three days before the third Test kicks off.

Australia is currently down by 0-2 in the four-match Test series as India have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India won the first Test by an innings and 132 runs after bowling out Australia for 91 runs in their second batting innings. India won the second Test in Delhi by six wickets after the visitors collapsed on the score of 113 runs.