Healy Says Pat Cummins Should Quit Australia Captaincy, Suggests 2 Names As New Skipper

Former Australia cricketer Ian Healy wants Australia Test captain Pat Cummins to quit Test captaincy and has also named the new Australia Test captain. Cummins led the Australian cricket team to lose to India in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and now the Australian captain is traveling back to Australia for personal reasons due to which he won't be available to play the third Test in Indore.

Ian Healy said to SENQ, “I don’t want him carrying the burden of so much captaincy for too long. I want him to finish as just a bowler. The captaincy creates a burnout and four to five years is a long time as a captain. He’s done a few years (as Test captain) already, now he’s adding to his thought processes at a time when he’s dealing with some sort of family illness back home."

Healy said: 'I would like to see him finish his career....'

Healy added, “So yeah, I would like to see him finish his career as a tearaway fast bowler and someone else with the captaincy burden.”

Despite wanting Pat Cummins to leave Test captaincy, Healy also suggested a few names who can take over Australia after Cummins. Healy thinks Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head are the potential candidates to take Australia's captaincy after Pat Cummins.

Healy said, “I think Travis Head is quite capable. He’s led South Australia since he was a 21-year-old, he’s quite capable and has got a lot of experience,” Healy explained. “He’s the main one that stands out to me. The likes of Glenn Maxwell might be able to do parts of it (in the short form), but as far as longer-term captaincy prospects other than Travis Head, I can’t think (of any).”

The Australia batting lineup has been brutally exploited by the Indian spinners and the Indian spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin have been a real headache for the Australia team management.

Australia faced a horrible batting collapse on day 3 of the second Test and were bowled out within a session losing nine wickets. India spinner Ravindra Jadeja dismissed seven Aussie batsmen in the second innings of the 2nd Test in Delhi.

Australia are already 2-0 down in the series and they will have to avoid a 4-0 whitewash in the series if they don't want to lose a chance to play the World Test Championship final.