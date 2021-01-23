Ravi Shastri Inspired India By Taking On Australian Government's 'Sledging': R Sridhar

India's tour of Australia proved to be monumental in many ways. The daring fashion in which the visitors countered all the miseries to clinch a memorable Test series victory Down Under speaks volumes about their character. However, along with the players, the role of the support staff becomes even more essential during such a rigorous assignment. Team India's fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar recently revealed how head coach Ravi Shastri took a strong stance against the Australian government's tactics ahead of the tour.

R Sridhar reveals that Ravi Shastri threatened the Australian government

Several members of the Indian team were stationed in the UAE for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. The coaching staff, along with the Test specialists, joined them in Dubai as the Indian contingent was scheduled to travel to Australia directly after the completion of the cash-rich league. Speaking on R Ashwin's YouTube channel, Sridhar revealed how Ravi Shastri counter the Australian government's mind games before their travel.

Sridhar pointed out that 48 hours prior to their flight, the Indian team management was informed that the players will not be allowed to travel with their families. This apparently infuriated Ravi Shastri and in a Zoom meeting with the coaching staff, the 58-year-old stated that they will not fly to Australia if the families are not allowed. Sridhar explained that seven cricketers were travelling with their partners and kids, and it was not going to be an easy task of breaking the news to them.

Ravi Shastri mentioned how he had been touring to Australia since the past 40 years and he is well aware of how to deal with their tactics. Sridhar added that Shastri then had discussions with The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and eventually got his way. The Australian government was forced to work overnight on the weekend in order to ensure that the touring party gets the necessary permissions.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: A historic Test series win for Team India

After six entertaining white-ball matches, the battle between the two sides intensified as they looked to claim the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The visitors faced major setbacks during the series. From their dismal performance in the opening Test in Adelaide to captain Virat Kohli's departure, the visitors had their backs to the wall right after the first fixture. To make the matters worse, several key members of the team were forced to be on the sidelines because of injuries.

However, India did stage a miraculous turnaround in the subsequent match to level the series. Both teams were involved in a closely fought battle in the third Test match as well, but it ultimately ended in a stalemate. The fourth Test promised to be an exhilarating one for the fans with the series hanging in balance. Australia were deemed as strong favourites to clinch the contest with their phenomenal record at the Gabba.

The injury-marred Indian team defied significant odds and registered a memorable win at Australia's very own hunting ground. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side required 324 runs to win on the final day of the Test, whereas the hosts needed 10 wickets to seal the series. India successfully chased down the target with Shubham Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant showcasing exemplary batsmanship under immense pressure. After the India vs Australia 4th Test 2021, Ravi Shastri lauded Mohammed Siraj for his gutsy performance in the series. Mohammed Siraj's maiden five-wicket haul ultimately proved to be the game-changer.

