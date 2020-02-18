BCCI Shares First Bird's Eye View Of New Motera Stadium In Ahmedabad

The Motera Stadium in Gujarat will soon become the world's largest cricket stadium. After its renovation, it will have a seating capacity of 1,10,000 people. According to the Gujarat cricket officials, the new Motera stadium is a dream project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This stadium last hosted an international match between India and Sri Lanka in 2014. It also hosted the famous 2011 World Cup quarterfinal clash between India and Australia.

BCCI shares an image of Ahmedabad's new stadium

BCCI's official Twitter handle shared a bird’s eye view of the stadium and the picture is being liked by all the fans. The stadium was going to host a T20I between Asia XI and World XI in March. However, the fixture was cancelled later. It was reported that this happened due to certain delays in construction.

Take a look at a fascinating bird's eye view of the stadium.

IPL 2020 final at Ahmedabad's new stadium?

Last year, reports had emerged that BCCI are planning to host the IPL 2020 final in the stadium. While the IPL 2020 schedule is finally out, the venue for the final of the upcoming T20 mega-event is yet to be decided.

Motera Stadium to host D/N Test against England?

After the apex council meeting, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said that Day-Night Test will happen and that they will be making a public announcement. He also hinted that it might be the second Test against England next year. The English side will be visiting India for a five-match Test series in January 2021. The series will be a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. India are leading the table with 360 points in their kitty.

