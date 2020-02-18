The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

BCCI Shares First Bird's Eye View Of New Motera Stadium In Ahmedabad

Cricket News

BCCI’s official Twitter handle shared an image of Motera stadium which is set to become the world's largest stadium. Take a closer look.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
BCCI

The Motera Stadium in Gujarat will soon become the world's largest cricket stadium. After its renovation, it will have a seating capacity of 1,10,000 people. According to the Gujarat cricket officials, the new Motera stadium is a dream project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This stadium last hosted an international match between India and Sri Lanka in 2014. It also hosted the famous 2011 World Cup quarterfinal clash between India and Australia. 

Also Read: ICC Set To Irk BCCI Further With New 'T20 Champions Cup' Proposal From 2023-31: Report

BCCI shares an image of Ahmedabad's new stadium

BCCI's official Twitter handle shared a bird’s eye view of the stadium and the picture is being liked by all the fans. The stadium was going to host a T20I between Asia XI and World XI in March. However, the fixture was cancelled later. It was reported that this happened due to certain delays in construction.

Take a look at a fascinating bird's eye view of the stadium. 

 

IPL 2020 final at Ahmedabad's new stadium?

Last year, reports had emerged that BCCI are planning to host the IPL 2020 final in the stadium. While the IPL 2020 schedule is finally out, the venue for the final of the upcoming T20 mega-event is yet to be decided. 

Also Read: BIG: 'World's Biggest 'Motera Stadium Likely To Witness India-England Day/Night Test Match

Also Read: BCCI Grants Rs 2 Crore To Indian Cricketers' Association

Motera Stadium to host D/N Test against England?

After the apex council meeting, BCCI president  Sourav Ganguly had said that Day-Night Test will happen and that they will be making a public announcement. He also hinted that it might be the second Test against England next year. The English side will be visiting India for a five-match Test series in January 2021. The series will be a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. India are leading the table with 360 points in their kitty. 

Also Read: BCCI Commentator Apologises On-air For Infamous 'Every Indian Should Speak Hindi' Rant

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NITISH KUMAR 'SUBSERVIENT': KISHOR
AMAR SINGH-BACHCHAN PATCH UP
NO COUP AGAINST BSY: BJP
PAWAR GIVES NEW TWIST TO ELGAR CASE
MUMBAI INDIANS WISH TENDULKAR
NEW BUFFALO RACER SHOCKS WORLD