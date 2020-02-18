ICC Set To Irk BCCI Further With New 'T20 Champions Cup' Proposal From 2023-31: Report

Sourav Ganguly-led Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to be agitated further by the International Cricket Council's latest proposal. According to multiple reports, it is being reported that the ICC is coming up with a 'T20 Champions Cup' for the upcoming broadcast cycle which will run between 2023 and 2031. The Big Three (BCCI, Cricket Australia, England and Wales Cricket Board) have had tensions with the ICC over its proposal of having an ICC competition every year to facilitate cashflow to the non-dominant cricket boards.

ICC vs BCCI all over again over new T20 Champions Cup?

According to the reports that are emerging, the T20 Champions Cup could host no less than 48 matches, which is exactly the number of matches which were played in the revamped format of the ICC World Cup in 2019. This Champions Cup is proposed to be hosted in 2024 and 2028. This tournament will feature the top ten T20I teams in the world. Along with this, the regular ODI World Cup will be hosted in 2027 and 2031. T20 World Cups will also be played in 2026 and 2030. There will also be an ODI Champions Cup but its length could be compared to that of the ICC Champions Trophy.

These proposals have been made by the ICC as they try to help the growth of cricket and make it a more profitable venture for all the countries that participate in it. In the last few months, several talks have emerged between the ICC and the Big Three over the ICC's idea to hold an ICC competition every year. The current ICC revenue model is focused on the Big Three and these three cricket boards earn the lion's share of the revenues. These three boards also make a lot of money from the bilateral cricket that they play.

Other boards like New Zealand Cricket have been going through losses and the ICC has been pushing for yearly ICC tournaments to help boards which do not make much of bilateral cricket. Sourav Ganguly's BCCI has opposed this move as it believes that player workload could be majorly impacted through these leagues. The BCCI will also lose out on some of its bilateral tours if, it and other countries, play more ICC tournaments.

