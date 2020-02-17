BIG: 'World's Biggest 'Motera Stadium Likely To Witness India-England Day/Night Test Match

Team India had registered a comprehensive win over Bangladesh when they had played their first-ever Day-Night Test match at the iconic Eden Gardens in November last year. Now, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has announced that India will play a Day-Night Test against Australia Down Under and then another one against England at home next year, during BCCI's apex council meeting on Sunday.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the renovated Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad will be hosting the Test match that will be played under lights.

Motera Stadium to host D/N Test against England?

After the apex council meeting, Sourav Ganguly had said the Day-Night Test will happen and that they will be making a public announcement. He also hinted that it might be the second Test against England next year. The English side will be visiting India for a five-match Test series in January 2021. The series will be a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

The Motera Stadium

The Motera Stadium will soon become the world's largest cricket stadium after its renovation as it will have a seating capacity of 1,10,000 people. This stadium had last hosted an international match between India and Sri Lanka back in 2014. The Motera stadium had hosted that famous high-voltage 2011 World Cup quarterfinal clash between India and Australia. Australia had won three consecutive World Cups coming into that tournament while India were eager to avenge their bitter loss in the 2003 World Cup final and rewrite history.

Electing to bat first in that knockout contest, the then skipper Ricky Ponting had notched up a stunning century as the Aussies posted a stiff total of 260. In reply, the Men In Blue were right on track but quick wickets derailed their momentum. When it appeared that the hosts' dream run would be over, southpaws Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina anchored the run chase with a 74-run sixth-wicket stand to register a famous win for India and bring curtains down on Australia's 12-year reign as world champions.

''He's got that through, nailed it through the off-side and it's an emphatic win for India. Yuvraj Singh finishes things off and India into the semi-final of the World Cup, Australia out of the competition'', said Ravi Shastri after Yuvraj had hit the winnings runs.

