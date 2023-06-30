BCCI To Announce Second Tier Indian Team Soon, Veteran Batter Likely To Return As Captain

Team India's typical calendar showcases never-ending cricket action. The side recently came back from London after concluding the WTC 2023 Final and now are set to travel to the Caribbean for a full-fledged series across three formats against West Indies. Following that the Asia Cup will ring the bell and eventually the eminent ICC World Cup 2023 will reach the threshold. While fans would be intrigued and satisfied by the scheduled upcoming fixtures, apparently BCCI is not and thus carved the opportunity of adding another tournament in the list.

BCCI to announce team for another tournament

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is evidently aware of the approaching Asian Games 2023 and has decided that India will take part in the competition in both men's and women's categories. As the Asian Games are scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8, 2023, which will clash with the World Cup 2023, hence, the marquee players of the current setup will not be called. Nevertheless, the reserves list will be explored to form a team, moreover, a prominent name is making rumblings about the potential leadership of the position.

Shikhar Dhawan could return as captain

According to reports, Shikhar Dhawan, who is seemingly not in the scheme of things for World Cup 2023, might be entrusted to lead the team in Hangzhou. Dhawan, who had a subdued IPL 2023 as per his standards, has failed to grab the attention of the selectors for the West Indies tour and may not make the cut for the World Cup. But could be presented with a new but old onus. Over the last couple of years, Dhawan's leadership has been tested intermittently and gets the baton every now or then for a series in which the first-choice captain, Rohit Sharma, or a potential captain does not incorporate them themselves. If the reports turn out to be true then a new team will be formed under him.

So far Gabbar has led India in 12 ODIs and 3 T20s. He won 7 out of the 12 One Day Internationals and won one out of three T20s played as the skipper. So, what do you think about Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy and his possible omission from the team that is gearing up for the ICC World Cup 2023?