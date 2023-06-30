Steve Smith Takes A Sensational Catch To Remove Joe Root In 2nd Ashes Test At Lord's

Australia and England are currently locking horns against each other in the second Ashes Test match at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Batting first, Australia posted a mammoth total of 416 runs thanks to a century from Steve Smith, who hit 110 off 184 balls. In reply, England smashed 278/4 on Day 2 of the match and will resume batting on Day 3. Ben Stokes and Harry Brook finished the day with unbeaten scores of 17 and 45.

3 things you need to know

Australia won the first Ashes Test by 2 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series

Pat Cummins played a crucial knock with the bat to help Australia win

Steve Smith scored a century in Australia's first innings of the match

Steve Smith takes a sensational catch

Steve Smith showcased his brilliance by taking a stunning catch on an enthralling Day Two of the 2nd Ashes Test between Australia and England. The catch proved to be a pivotal moment, tilting the balance in favour of Australia, following their thrilling victory in the series opener in Birmingham earlier this month.

During the final session, Joe Root was faced with a bouncer from Mitchell Starc in the 46th over of the England innings. The former England captain mistimed his pull shot, resulting in a mis-hit. Smith, positioned at square leg, quickly ran in and dived forward to grab the ball that hung in the air for a considerable period.

It was a challenging catch, as the ball popped out when Smith's body hit the ground after the dive. However, displaying exceptional skill and determination, the former Australian captain managed to secure the catch using his chest, maintaining control of the ball.

Root appeared unconvinced by the catch and awaited the decision from the on-field umpires. The third umpire, Marias Erasmus, was summoned to review the catch. After careful examination of multiple replays, Erasmus ruled the catch in Smith's favour. Root's early dismissal did not dampen the excitement of the match. He had initially survived a close call when he was caught behind off Cameron Green's delivery, but the wicket was nullified, as Green had overstepped the crease.

After the tea break, England lost three wickets in quick succession as Australia found success with their short-ball strategy, adding further twists to the gripping contest at Lord's.

