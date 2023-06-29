Chris Gayle Backs India Superstar To Dominate World Cup 2023 At Home, 'He Is Tough'

With the 50-over World Cup just a few months away, teams are gearing up for the highly anticipated tournament. The schedule was recently announced by the ICC, featuring the tournament opener between England and New Zealand on October 5, and the final set for November 19. West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has shared his thoughts on the host country, India. Gayle also talked about India's talismanic batsman Virat Kohli.

India are slated to play their opening game of the tournament against Australia on October 8

India will lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team for the first time in a World Cup

Gayle on India and Virat Kohli

Gayle is backing Virat Kohli to shine in the mega event, despite the former Indian captain not being in peak form in recent years. However, Kohli has been showing signs of returning to his best, and Gayle believes that his long-time Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate is mentally and physically tough. According to Gayle, players like Kohli often experience challenging phases in their careers, but there is no doubt that he will dominate with the bat in the World Cup. Gayle said in an interview with PTI:

Tough times don't last long, tough players last longer. Virat is tough both mentally and physically. I see no reason why he wouldn't go to this World Cup and dominate. As players, we all go through periods where things feel a bit dull, and we need positive energy to lift ourselves. Once we get back into the groove, we know how dangerous we can be.

Furthermore, Gayle acknowledged that the pressure will be on the Men in Blue, as they are playing on home soil and are considered favourites for the tournament. He also noted that India has not won an ICC trophy in a considerable time, just like his own team, West Indies, who last won in 2016. Thus, Gayle believes that the pressure will be higher on India as they strive to end their trophy drought.

