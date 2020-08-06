BCCI Snubs Vivo Amid Severe Backlash, Confirms Suspension Of Sponsorship For IPL 2020

After facing severe backlash for continuing its sponsorship deal with IPL, the BCCI on Thursday has announced the suspension of its partnership with Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo for the 13th edition of the IPL. The Indian cricket board faced the wrath of citizens across social media platforms after it announced the continuation of the title sponsorship deal with the Chinese company which reportedly costed Rs 440 crores. The decision comes amid the anti-China sentiment across the country post the Galwan valley clash with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred.

BCCI ends Vivo deal

Announcing the suspension of the deal on Thursday, the BCCI statement read, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd have decided to suspend their partnership for Indian Premier League in 2020."

IPL 2020 moved to UAE

On August 2, BCCI received permission from the Indian government to hold the IPL in the UAE. The Governing Council which met on Sunday to chalk out the future course of the tournament has also decided to allow COVID-19 replacements in this year's tournament which will be held in the UAE. The replacement rule has been brought in the wake of the pandemic. The franchises have been allowed 24-player squads and will also be allowed to replace players in case they get unwell during the tournament.

IPL to begin on Sept 19

With the ICC T20 World Cup being postponed, the 13th edition of IPL is all set to begin on September 19 in the UAE. The 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held till November 10. The franchises will travel to the Middle-Eastern country 25 days before the first match to enter the bio-secure bubble.

The seventh season of the IPL, in 2014, was held in UAE where the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged as champions. A part of the tournament was held outside India due to the 2014 General elections being held at the same time. This will be the third time the IPL will be hosted outside the country.

