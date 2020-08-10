Netizens Run Meme Fest As Patanjali Ayurved Enters IPL Sponsorship Race Post Vivo's Exit

Soon after Chinese company Vivo's ouster from the 13th edition of the IPL as Title Sponsors, the BCCI has already started looking for potential bidders to sponsor the cash-rich tournament. Amongst all bidders, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved has also jumped into the race to acquire title rights for the IPL 2020 which has been moved to the UAE. The report was officially confirmed by Patanjali's official spokesperson SK Tijarawala who said that the brand is considering to become IPL sponsors for the upcoming season as it would give Patanjali a 'global marketing platform.'

Moments after the report was confirmed, netizens across social media platforms tickled their funny bones sharing humorous memes. The posts ranged from the kind of 'cheerleading' in IPL 2020 to the kind of trophy there would be if Patanjali cracked the deal with BCCI for the upcoming edition. Here are a few of the memes:

#PatanjaliIPL



Le PATANJALI Ball, Bat and stumps for IPL : pic.twitter.com/1Y8X4bIZTo — प से...Pathey ☕ (@paa_they) August 10, 2020

I am all for Patanjali sponsoring IPL. I'll do Sirsasana and finally see RCB at the top of the table.#PatanjaliIPL — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) August 10, 2020

BCCI has Plan B: Ganguly

Issuing his first response to BCCI's decision to suspend its sponsorship deal with China's Vivo for the 13th edition of the IPL, President Sourav Ganguly remarked that it is just a 'blip' and won't lead to a 'financial crisis.' Reportedly, Vivo had won IPL sponsorship rights from 2018 to 2022 for a whopping amount of Rs 2190 crore. However, with its ouster from the 2020 edition, BCCI President Ganguly has affirmed that the board always has a 'Plan B.'

Speaking at a webinar on Saturday, Ganguly said, "I wouldn’t call it as a financial crisis. It’s just a little bit of a blip. BCCI, it’s a very a strong foundation - the game, the players, the administrators in the past have made this game so strong that BCCI is able to handle all these blips.”Ganguly said the BCCI always has a 'Plan B' for these kind of situations." The tournament will begin on September 19 in the UAE with the final being played on November 10.

BCCI snubs Vivo

After facing severe backlash for continuing its sponsorship deal with IPL, the BCCI on Thursday announced the suspension of its partnership with Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo for the 13th edition of the IPL. The Indian cricket board faced the wrath of citizens across social media platforms after it announced the continuation of the title sponsorship deal with the Chinese company. The decision came amid the anti-China sentiment across the country post the Galwan valley clash with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred.

