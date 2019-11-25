BCCI To Summon Bangladesh Local Manager For Breaking Protocol At Eden Gardens

Bangladesh Cricket has been facing a lot of difficulties in the recent past. Right from the ban of ace player and captain of the team, Shakib Al Hasan to the recent outings which have resulted in defeat has left the team in a turmoil. With a crushing 2-0 defeat against India, Bangladesh Cricket is now facing another crisis pertaining to the team's local manager. Tapan Chaki, Bangladesh's local manager has come under the scanner of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's Anit-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) as he broke the protocol and was also seen using a mobile phone inside the dressing room despite being prohibited from doing so. According to a BCCI official, Tapan Chaki will now be called for a hearing.

Bangladesh local manager to be called for hearing

A BCCI official on Monday stated that the ACU officer will report the matter and Chaki will then be called for a hearing and if there is any evidence found against him then the rest will follow. Tapan Chaki was Bangladesh's local manager at the historic day-night Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata played from November 18 to November 22. The match resulted in India's thumping victory by an innings and 89 runs and sealed the series 2-0. Earlier, India also won the T20 series against Bangladesh by 2-1.

India creates history at Eden Gardens

Team India proved why they are a force to reckon at home in the longest format of the game as they beat Bangladesh in the second and final Test match to wrap up the series 2-0. Meanwhile, this was also India's 7 straight Test win in a row, which is their longest streak. Bangladesh who were trailing by 89 runs after they resumed their innings on the afternoon of Day 3 could only manage to 43 runs to their overnight score and once Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed for 74, it was curtains down for the visitors as they lost by an innings and 46 runs. Ishant Sharma was adjudged Man of the Match as well as the Man of the Series for his incredible bowling performance.

