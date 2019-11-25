NZ Fans Extend Apologies To Jofra Archer After He Gets Racially Abused During 1st Test

After England pacer, Jofra Archer took to Twitter to state that he was disturbed with the racial abuse by a spectator in the first test against New Zealand, the Blackcaps' fans responded to Archer's tweet by apologising for the condemnable act. The incident happened while Archer was batting on the fifth day and tried to steady the England ship but could only manage to delay Blackcaps' victory. The fast-bowler departed after scoring 30 runs as New Zealand won the match by an innings and 65 runs.

New Zealand fans apologise to Archer

New Zealand fans were quick enough to extend their apologies to visitor and also wished him luck for the next Test. Here are few of the comments on Archer's tweet:

I really hope this is not true 😮😞

I sincerely apologise that you had to put up with such disrespect - please don't think we are all as rude to our visitors as this person and that the rest of your stay is much more pleasant — Jess (@BlackCapsNo1Fan) November 25, 2019

Sorry on behalf of New Zealand mate, that's really unacceptable. Best of luck for the next test - hope it's another great contest! — Kurt Ward (@micro_kiwi) November 25, 2019

Really sorry on behalf of NZ. I’m a kiwi and we are trying really hard to call out any racism. I hope he got what he deserves! — Jo Mason (@JoMason2) November 25, 2019

Jofra Archer alleges racial abuse during the first Test

England's pacer Jofra Archer, on Monday alleged that a New Zealand fan had hurled racial abuses at him during the first Test match between England and New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. Archer claimed that he was targeted by a New Zealand fan while he was batting on the fifth day as England eyed to draw the match. Soon after the match ended, Jofra Archer took to the micro-blogging website Twitter and said that it was disturbing to be attacked with racial abuses as he was battling to save his team.

Santner & Watling shine with bat for NZ

The first test also witnessed heroics of Kiwi all-rounder Mitchell Santner along with BJ Watling. Santner registered highest-ever seventh-wicket partnership in Test cricket with gloveman BJ Watling as he scored 126 runs from 269 deliveries in their 261-run partnership. Watling scored his maiden double century and was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his match-winning innings. Santner also delivered with the ball taking three wickets including openers Rory Burns, Dom Sibley and nightwatchman Jack Leach as England were bowled out for 197. New Zealand registered a thumping victory over visitors by an innings and 65 runs.

